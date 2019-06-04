Ja'Quinden Jackson, 4-star dual threat QB, commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns may have missed the cut from top overall Class of 2019 prospect Zachary Evans’ top-five, but they landed the star who competed opposite him in Texas’ Class 6A state title game last December.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, the four-star dual threat quarterback from Duncanville High School (Dallas, Texas) ranked as the No. 4 athlete prospect in the class, and the No. 6 overall recruit from Texas, committed to the Longhorns. The rising senior made the decision official using a commitment video that called up the old Batman bat signal and a Longhorns t-shirt, as you can see below:

This what y’all been waiting for 🎒 pic.twitter.com/EnBLTYLYj5 — Ja'Quinden Jackson (@JaayUpNext_) June 3, 2019

According to 247Sports, Jackson was told by Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck that he would be allowed to compete for the quarterback role, though Texas would certainly find a spot for his extraordinary athleticism if he failed to win the starting signal caller position. He’s the second quarterback in Texas’ Class of 2019, joining fellow Texas dual threat prospect Hudson Card.

For now, Jackson’s commitment keeps Texas’ momentum driving forward, and it comes with a twist: he included a brief telephone conversation where he alluded to another potential forthcoming commitment.

No one in Jackson’s immediate comments made any guesses about who that next pledge could be, but if Jackson’s hashtag of #DallastoAustin says anything, it could reference one or more of his talented Duncanville teammates.