IMG gets transfer of Ole Miss commit Jaqwondis Burns, who was ineligible at Texas school

Jaqwondis Burns transferred to Skyline High School (Dallas, Texas) from Terrell (Texas) High School in the spring, where he planned to finish out his high school football career.

Earlier this month, he and two other incoming Skyline transfers were ruled ineligible, according to the Dallas News.

Burns told Rivals on Monday he will transfer again, and this time he’s leaving the state.

The Ole Miss outside linebacker commit is headed to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), a national powerhouse loading up on talent since the end of last school year.

“Being ruled ineligible, it was real hurtful. Having to go through it all, it was a tough situation. I felt like they took something away from me that I earned, but I’m glad just to have this opportunity,” Burns said to Rivals.

“I’m going to miss Friday nights in Texas a lot … There’s nothing like Texas football.”

Burns could have transferred back to Terrell, according to Rivals, but he improved his GPA during the spring semester at Skyline and the school administration reached out to IMG on his behalf.

Now, the three-star OLB is headed to Florida.

IMG has recouped some lost talent from last year with elite transfers including five-star cornerback Elias Ricks and four-star running back Lovasea Carroll. They briefly also had the transfer of four-star wide receiver Jermaine Burton, but he transferred back to his prior school of Calabasas (California).

The Ascenders are ranked No. 7 in the ALL-USA Preseason Super 25 and will play a game televised on ESPN2 vs. No. 11 St. Joseph’s Prep on Sept. 13.

Burns, the most recent player to announce he will play for IMG, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 36 OLB in the 2020 class.

RELATED: GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase schedule

MORE: ALL-USA Preseason Rankings

Burns is not the only player to be ruled ineligible for Skyline.

Colorado State commit Casey Irons, a three-star defensive lineman, was ruled ineligible and returned to his former school, Gilmer (Texas) High School, according to the Dallas News.

Keithian “Bear” Alexander, a 2022 defensive tackle who already has 20 offers, attended Terrell with Burns last year. Alexander will be ineligible this season. His Hudl account still lists his school to be Skyline.

With these rulings and transfers, Skyline and Terrell are for the worse, but IMG gets a little more talent.