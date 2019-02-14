Minnesota man facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking school staff member in girls locker room

A 20-year-old registered sex offender assaulted a 36-year-old female staff member inside a Brainerd (Minn.) High School girls’ locker room early Monday morning, charging documents obtained by the Brainerd Dispatch revealed.

Per the Brainerd Dispatch, Jared Allen-Tristen McCormack of Brainerd faces three felony charges due to the alleged incident.

The staff member reported a man grabbed her around the neck and face to stop any screaming, the Brainerd Dispatch reported. The staff member said the incident occurred after her morning run. The man then ran out of the locker room. The woman proceeded to run out of the locker room and into a gymnasium, finding coaches and basketball players in order to contact the police.

Police arrived within minutes and received a description of the suspect. A school employee told police she recognized McCormack as he left the building, the complaint obtained by the Brainerd Dispatch stated.

McCormack said he was at the Holiday Stationstore on South Sixth Street near the school upon being found by police. He denied being at the school, the Dispatch reported.

As a registered sex offender, McCormack was not supposed to be in the school, nor was he to have any contact with minors, according to probation conditions obtained by the Dispatch.

McCormack was charged Wednesday in Crow Wing County District Court.