Jared Jones caps dominant playoff performance with incredible bat flip

Jared Jones is one of the top players in the country. An ALL-USA Midseason Player of the Year nominee in the Pacific Region and the No. 4 player Perfect Game’s 2020 class, Jones has led La Mirada (Calif.) on the mound and at the plate.

On May 11, he threw another gem, going six innings of one-run ball against Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.).

But the best part of his day might have been this bat flip that only comes with the excitement of hitting a home run in a playoff game while helping your team clinch a spot in the Final Four.

Take a look at this Tim Anderson-esque toss.

Let’s take a moment to admire those mechanics. While Jose Bautista might have the most famous bat flip in MLB history, he didn’t change his hand placement like Jones and Anderson. Bautista flung it from the handle.

But Jones and Anderson moved their hands past the barrel and to the end of the bat before throwing it overhanded. Plus, Jones had already started moving to first base as he watched his sure-thing fly out of the park.

They say act like you’ve been there, but since this is Jones’ first time getting to the CIF-SS Final Four… well, he hasn’t.

La Mirada took down Mira Costa in a 9-2 win. Jones allowed one run in six innings and struck out seven, and went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double and home run.

Senior Darius Perry also hit a double and home run as he went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Junior Emilio Morales was the third Matador to hit a home run on the day as the team got to the semifinals.

Next up is Cypress, a 29-3 team that has established itself as one of the top in California.

The two teams will meet on Tuesday with a championship appearance on the line.