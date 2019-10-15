ALL-USA pitcher Jared Jones commits to Texas baseball

Jared Jones, one of the top pitchers in the class of 2020, announced the school of his future.

The ALL-USA pitcher will be attending Texas next year.

He posted pictures to Twitter of him in the Longhorns uniform and captioned it “UpnexT… #HOOKEM.”

Texas is getting one of the best pitchers in the nation. Jones was named to the ALL-USA Second Team last year after finishing the La Mirada (California) season with a 0.77 ERA, 94 strikeouts, and an opponent’s batting average of just .114. He also had a perfect game.

Jones’ arsenal is deep, with a fastball that can touch 99 mph to go with a slurve and circle change.

He’s also a good hitter, batting .457 with a .547 on-base percentage to help La Mirada reach the Final Four of the playoffs last season.

Jones had been committed to USC, but decommitted after the Trojans did not renew the contract for head coach Dan Hubbs, according to Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill.

The Trojans’ loss is Texas’ gain, as the Longhorns get the commitment of an ace.