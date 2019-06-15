Longtime TCU commit Jared Kelley switches pledge to Texas

USA Today Sports

By June 15, 2019

Refugio junior pitcher Jared Kelley, who has been committed to TCU since he was a freshman, announced on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Horned Frogs and has instead pledged to the University of Texas.

“Made a visit today and couldn’t help but feel right at home! Thank you to TCU for offering me at such a young age but my heart has always been with the Longhorns! Happy to announce i will be attending the University of Texas to further my education and baseball career! #hookem,” the tweet stated.

Kelley was named to Team USA Developmental program and helped the 18U National Team win gold at the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan American Championship in December.

The junior made two appearances for Team USA during its undefeated run in Panama.

During the Refugio season, Kelley went 11-0 with a 0.24 ERA and helped lead the team to the regional finals.

