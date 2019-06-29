Another former student alleges inappropriate touching from Illinois high school coach

A gym teacher who was arrested in May on criminal sexual assault charges for allegedly impregnating a high school student twice almost a decade ago faces new accusations from a different student.

A 2017 graduate of Thornton Township High School (Harvey, Illinois) claims gym teacher and softball coach Jason Hardy inappropriately touched her in 2016.

This girl, who asked WGNTV to remain anonymous, accused him of rubbing her inner thigh while she was on an exercise bike in 2016.

“He touched my inner thigh and I’m like, ‘OK, you don’t need to touch me like that’ and I got upset,” she told WGNTV. “Then, I got up and he grabbed me by my arm and said ‘Hey, if you leave then I’m going to have to drop your grade.””

The girl said she reported it to the guidance counselor and asked to be removed from Hardy’s class. The counselor told her to write down what happened.

Nothing was done about it, the girl said.

Another student, Diamond Randall, said Hardy inappropriately touched her at school in May 2018, according to WGNTV.

She reported the incident to the dean. Nothing was done until her mother, DeBorah Reeves, went to the police, according to WGNTV.

Hardy was placed on administrative leave and charged with misdemeanor battery.

Reeves posted about it on Facebook, encouraging others to come forward who may have experienced similar from Hardy.

A woman responded claiming Hardy impregnated her twice as early as 2010, when she was 17 and he was 33, according to WGNTV. Hardy took her to get abortions, one of the times posing as a family member.

Hardy has been charged with criminal sexual assault for those incidents.

He resigned from Thornton Township in February 2019, according to WGNTV.

A statement from the district obtained by WGNTV had previously stated he resigned in December.

It was unclear if the school district had the written record from the 2016 victim, as they did not release it to WGNTV.

The girl believes that not only did the school not take her claims seriously, but it could have prevented future incidents if it had.

“I don’t believe they’re shocked about it. I think they’re shocked that it got out,” she told WGNTV. “I graduated in 2017. I reported it in 2016. If they had done something when I told them I’m uncomfortable that I’ve been touched before by him, then nobody after me would’ve been touched.”