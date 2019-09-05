Four-star Okla. WR Javian Hester commits to Missouri

Javian Hester, the four-star wide receiver from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., committed to the Missouri Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

Hester, a 6-foot-3.5, 181-pound prospect, chose the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from fellow finalists Nebraska, Texas and Georgia, not to mention a number of other Power 5 programs.

“It’s in the SEC and I love it down there,” Hester told 247Sports.

Part of the key to Hester’s recruitment may be familiarity with his current turf. Missouri’s lead recruiter for the teen was Tigers assistant coach Garrick McGee, a Tulsa native and Booker T. Washington alum.

It’s been a long time coming but glad to say that im committed!🙏🏾#blessed #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/BzkR6CaYsI — JJ⁸Hester ⏳ (@JJHester_8) September 5, 2019

Or, perhaps the No. 3 overall recruit from Oklahoma was drawn in by the potential to play early at a program that has helped develop a number of NFL receivers. Hester is seen as a prospect who should add significant bulk to a large frame that could make him an ideal physical prospect for the NFL.

Now he hopes he develops the football and life skills needed for the next step in Columbia.