St. Louis (Honolulu) quarterback Jayden de Laura commits to Washington State

Washington State received the commitment of a quarterback on a Super 25 team who has yet to lose as a varsity starter.

Jayden de Laura, the quarterback of No. 6 St. Louis (Honolulu), committed to the Cougars on Wednesday, he tweeted. The three-star didn’t even take 24 full hours to consider the offer, his first from a Power Five program, before committing, according to Hawaii Prep World.

De Laura, listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, helped St. Louis go undefeated last year and has led the Crusaders to a 7-0 start this season.

Scoring Live shows de Laura passed for 2,395 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games last season, while throwing at a 68.7% completion rate. He also had 303 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

This year, de Laura has taken his game to another level.

In just seven games, he has thrown for 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has passed for 1,950 yards at a 74.3% completion rate, according to Scoring Live.

COMMITTED!!!🐾 • • Your word is a lamp to guide me

and a light for my path.

(Psalm 119:105) #GoCougs🐾 pic.twitter.com/uzw0HDCE5g — Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) October 2, 2019

That’s come against some strong competition, too. Facing Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman, de Laura completed 23 of 30 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Prior to his commitment, de Laura told 247Sports he’s been “keeping an eye” on the Washington State football program for the past two years.

“I love what coach Mike Leach does there and I feel like it’s somewhere I could thrive a lot,” de Laura said to the outlet. “I have couple friends up there that told me about the school and the area it’s in. I love what they’re telling me and I feel like all I have to do is experience it for myself.”

He picked Washington State over offers from BYU, Hawaii, San Diego State and Western Kentucky.

The Cougars are hoping they found another gem from the St. Louis quarterback tree. This was also the alma mater of Heisman winner Marcus Mariota and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Washington State now has 14 commits, all of which are three-star players.