Four-star Fla. RB Jaylan Knighton commits to Florida State

Florida State football coach Willie Taggart got a huge boost to his 2020 recruiting hopes with the commitment of four-star Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School running back Jaylan Knighton on Tuesday, according to Nole Gameday.

Knighton, whose other finalists were Ohio State and Miami, opted instead for Florida State despite not visiting Tallahassee since the school’s Junior Day in April. The former Oklahoma commit took an official visit to Ohio State in June, but continued to evaluate his options rather than commit.

A 5-foot-9, 185 pound versatile back, Knighton has a prototypical college running back frame and the explosive instincts that should fit Taggart’s offense well.

While Knighton has already decommitted from a past pledge once, he made it seem firm that his mind was set this time. And part of his decision was based on the legacy of great backs at FSU.

“It all started for me with Dalvin Cook,” Knighton said after announcing his commitment on the Tony Sands Show, which was recorded live at a local bar and restaurant. “He was just the kind of back that I loved. And I grew from there.”

Now Knighton will hope to be the next great back for Florida State, after wrapping up his career at Deerfield Beach, ideally with an elusive state title.