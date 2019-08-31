USA Today Sports

By August 31, 2019

Everything Jaylon Armstead touched Friday night was gold.

The Serra (Gardena, California) running back had five carries. He had 222 yards. He had five touchdowns.

He didn’t touch the ball without getting into the end zone.

All that came in the first half. Serra ran out to a 34-0 lead over Garfield (Los Angeles) and won 41-14.

Armstead had the first two plays on offense, which resulted in a 60-yard touchdown and a 75-yard touchdown, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His other touchdowns were a two-yard run, three-yard run and an 82-yard scamper in which he bolted around the defensive line, cut back to the center of the field and around a couple defenders and then outraced the rest.

With that, Armstead has more than half the number of touchdowns he finished with last year (nine) and a third of the yards (673) — all in one game.

Armstead has been getting his name out there since the end of last season. He was named the RB MVP of The Opening Los Angeles in February.

He currently has four offers, according to 247Sports, including Power Five school Arizona State. The recruiting site ranks him as a three-star player, though he does not have any stars on the Composite Rankings.

Put together a couple more games even a fraction of that efficient and he should gain more attention.

Serra gets tested against 2-0 Calabasas (California) next week.

Jaylon Armstead's stat line: 5 carries, 5 touchdowns, 222 yards
