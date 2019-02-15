USA Today Sports

Jazzlyn Kramer named Week 10 Super 25 Girls Basketball Top Star

With a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, McKinley (Canton, Ohio) senior forward Jazzlyn Kramer was named the Week 10 girls basketball Top Star.

With 9,430 votes, she secured 39.4 percent of the total tally.

Kramer was well ahead of the second-place finisher, sophomore point guard Jersey Wolfenbarger of Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.), who finished with 5,366 votes.

RELATED: Final tally | Boys Top Star

Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) junior guard Jada Moore came in third with more than 4,200 votes.

McKinley, currently 20-1, is No. 15 in the girls basketball Super 25. The only loss was a three-point defeat in overtime.

The Bulldogs look poised to make a deeper run this season after being upset in the district finals last year.

