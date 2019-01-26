Five-star DE sophomore JC Latham transferring to IMG Academy

One of Wisconsin’s top high school football prospects in years will not play under the Friday night lights in Wisconsin for the final two seasons of his prep career.

Five-star sophomore defensive end JC Latham is transferring out of Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.), according to a report Thursday that was confirmed by the Journal Sentinel.

More: With five-star upside, Catholic Memorial sophomore JC Latham could become one of the top players in the Midwest

Latham helped lead the Crusaders to the WIAA Division 3 state championship this past fall and reportedly holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.

At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Latham is rated as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals. He recorded 95 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries for the Crusaders last season.

Latham had a big hand in Memorial’s comeback from a 24-0 deficit in the third quarter of the state final against West De Pere, forcing a pair of fumbles.

The transfer news was first reported by Jon McNamara of Rivals.com and later confirmed by Catholic Memorial athletic director and assistant football coach Matt Bergan.

Latham leaves Saturday for IMG, one of the country’s premier sports training and boarding schools.

IMG finished the 2018 football season ranked No. 5 in the Super 25.