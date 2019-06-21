USA Today Sports

Four-star DT Jeffrey M'Ba decommits from Virginia and reclassifies to 2020

Photo: Curtis Anderson/247Sports

Four-star DT Jeffrey M'Ba decommits from Virginia and reclassifies to 2020

Football

Four-star DT Jeffrey M'Ba decommits from Virginia and reclassifies to 2020

By June 21, 2019

By: |

Talk about taking out two birds with one stone.

Not only did Jeffrey M’Ba, perhaps the latest commitment to a Power 5 program in in the Class of 2019, decommit from Virginia on Friday, he also decided to reclassify to the Class of 2020.

M’Ba announced his decision on Twitter, with the 6-foot-5, 315 pound prospect officially walking away from the Virginia program, though not closing any door on a potential reunion in 2020.

While he was not explicit, M’Ba’s social media post indicated that he had failed to qualify for the Class of 2019, thus necessitating a move to 2020. In recent weeks he’s increasingly been seen as a potential flip risk to programs like West Virginia or North Carolina.

A four-star prospect from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.), M’Ba is a native of France who only recently arrived in the U.S. to play at a higher competitive level in hopes of a collegiate chance.

That paid off quickly, though the adjustment has led to an additional high school year, which set the stage for M’Ba to reconsider his recruitment.

, , , , , , , , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/jeffrey-mba-decommits-virginia-reclassifies-2020-4-star
Four-star DT Jeffrey M'Ba decommits from Virginia and reclassifies to 2020
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.