Four-star DT Jeffrey M'Ba decommits from Virginia and reclassifies to 2020

Talk about taking out two birds with one stone.

Not only did Jeffrey M’Ba, perhaps the latest commitment to a Power 5 program in in the Class of 2019, decommit from Virginia on Friday, he also decided to reclassify to the Class of 2020.

M’Ba announced his decision on Twitter, with the 6-foot-5, 315 pound prospect officially walking away from the Virginia program, though not closing any door on a potential reunion in 2020.

While he was not explicit, M’Ba’s social media post indicated that he had failed to qualify for the Class of 2019, thus necessitating a move to 2020. In recent weeks he’s increasingly been seen as a potential flip risk to programs like West Virginia or North Carolina.

A four-star prospect from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.), M’Ba is a native of France who only recently arrived in the U.S. to play at a higher competitive level in hopes of a collegiate chance.

That paid off quickly, though the adjustment has led to an additional high school year, which set the stage for M’Ba to reconsider his recruitment.