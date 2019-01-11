Jenna Badali named Week 5 Super 25 Girls Basketball Top Star

After a late flux of Friday votes, Mother McAuley (Chicago) sophomore Jenna Badali took home the first Super 25 Girls Basketball Top Star poll of the season.

Badali, who led the Mighty Macs to a win on Jan. 5 with 27 points, garnered 17,756 votes (42.36 percent).

Just edged out sophomore Azzi Fudd of St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), who finished with 16,102 votes (38.41 percent).

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Girls Basketball Top Star voting

In third place was Centennial (Las Vegas) wing Eboni Walker, whose 7,702 votes made her the only other true contender in the poll. The other five candidates combined for less than one percent of the total votes.

Mother McAuley, one of the top teams in Illinois, has jumped to an 18-1 record this season.

Be sure to check into USA TODAY HSS weekly for the next rounds of Super 25 Top Star voting.