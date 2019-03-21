Jeremiah Johnson, 4-star WR from Georgia, commits to Florida

The Florida Gators added a big name to their Class of 2020, landing a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jeremiah Johnson.

Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound standout from Clinch County High School (Homerville, Ga.), picked the Gators ahead of five other scholarship offers, including the likes of Arkansas, Nebraska and South Carolina. He made his commitment shortly after attending the program’s junior day last weekend.

“I really liked everything about Florida, I liked everything they did,” Johnson told 247Sports. “I love the way they were practicing out there, and I like the things they did with their tight ends with how they moved around almost like they were wide receivers at times. (Tight ends) Coach (Larry) Scott is a great coach, he is all I can ask for in a coach. They were already the number one school for me after the visit. They have a little bit of everything.”

Interestingly, while Johnson has lined up as a wide receiver throughout high school, and is ranked that way by the recruiting services, Florida has recruiting him as a tight end. He told 247Sports he’s comfortable with the idea of playing tight end in college, and his size should make him a game-changer at either position.

Until now, Johnson has been most well known for one particular catch that went viral:

WATCH: Clinch County (@Clinch_Football) QB/RB Charles McClelland (@dupontQc3) launches one to WR Jeremiah Johnson (@jjeremiahman) who makes the FILTHY one-handed grab for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/ae6xlkiraU — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) November 18, 2017

New Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be proud … though perhaps also upset that Johnson didn’t wait on an LSU scholarship offer and pick the Tigers.