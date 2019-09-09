Jeremiah Trotter Jr, son of NFL star, one of two 4-star juniors to commit to Clemson

It was a big weekend for Clemson, and not just on the field, where the Tigers took care of a fierce challenge from Texas A&M. The Tigers also got reinforcements in their Class of 2021, with both Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Dacari Collins committing to the Tigers.

Trotter Jr., the son of former NFL star Jeremiah Trotter, picked Clemson from Philadelphia power St. Joseph’s High School. According to 247Sports, the big game atmosphere from the Clemson win was pivotal in convincing the younger Trotter that Clemson was the place for him.

“Just the energy of the stadium during the game and hearing coach Dabo Swinney talk to the team after the game,” Trotter told 247Sports. “Some of the recruits got to listen to his postgame speech to the team and it was amazing. Just the overall message of hard work and commitment that the players had, how it’s all one big family. Coach Swinney talked about going to church and how it’s a Christian atmosphere, and I really like that.”

Trotter hadn’t even announced official “finalists”, so his decision to commit now was a surprise. Still, his last minute visit to Clemson solidified some of his early thoughts about the national power.

The big game played less of a factor than a long recruitment and feeling of consistency in the case of Collins. The McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) wide receiver told 247Sports that he picked the Tigers because of, “the way they go about things.”

“I talked to my dad before our first game this year and told him I wanted to commit to Clemson,” Collins told Clemson247. “I talked to coach Jeff Scott and he was excited. After talking to my dad and coach Scott, we decided to commit at the Clemson-Texas A&M game.”

That’s precisely what he did. When combined with Trotter Jr. and the win against Texas A&M, that all made for a huge weekend for the Tigers.