Former Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin hired as assistant at Kirkwood (Mo.) High School

Jeremy Maclin’s eight-year NFL career finally officially came to a close over the offseason, more than a year after his last on-field action. He’s wasted no time in reconnecting with his roots.

Maclin was announced as one of four new assistant coaches at Kirkwood (Mo.) High School on Sunday, confirming that he is headed back to his alma mater. He was born in Kirkwood and rose through the ranks until landing at Missouri for his college career. He excelled with the Tigers, playing his way into an NFL Draft first round selection in 2009.

While it has not been made official, it’s assumed that Maclin will focus on training the Kirkwood wide receivers.

This season we welcome four new coaches to our @KirkwoodFB staff. Please give a warm #PioneerPride welcome (back) to @JMac___19 Jeremy Maclin! pic.twitter.com/GLyZpjRprQ — Kirkwood Football (@KirkwoodFB) August 11, 2019

Meanwhile, another former NFL player is also expected to join the Kirkwood staff, with Butler B’ynote’, who played as a defensive back for the Broncos and Panthers. B’ynote’ and Maclin could hardly have a more diverse coaching background, with B’ynote’ joining the Pioneers after serving as the head coach at his alma mater, Vashon High School (St. Louis, Mo.).

Maclin, meanwhile, will be entering his first-ever coaching position at the age of 31. While it’s nowhere near the crucible of pressure of an NFL stop in Philadelphia, Kansas City or even Baltimore, that doesn’t diminish the intensity of life at Kirkwood, where the Pioneers expect to compete for a state title every year … and absolutely expect to emerge victorious from their annual Thanksgiving Day face-off with Webster Groves (Mo.) High School.