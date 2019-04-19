Jeremy Maclin's cousin, Jay Maclin, follows in his footsteps to Missouri

There’s about to be another Maclin lining up as a wide receiver at the University of Missouri.

With former Tigers star wide out Jeremy Maclin now officially retired, his cousin, Jay Maclin, has announced that he has committed to Missouri, following in the footsteps of his now famous cousin. The younger Maclin announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Mizzou Nation Lets Get Started ! 🤩🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/wxDudCCaeK — Jay Maclin ² (@jaymaclin2x) April 18, 2019

The younger Maclin is a three-star prospect from Kirkwood (Mo.) High School, the same program that developed his cousin. He also becomes the third pledge in Missouri’s Class of 2020, with all three hailing from the St. Louis area.

And while Jay Maclin’s name may not have the cache of his cousin yet, he still represents a very positive development for Tigers coach Barry Odom, who is ill equipped to miss out on any of the program’s legacy prospects.