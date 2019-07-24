Four-star wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfers to IMG Academy

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) has gotten the services of another four-star player.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who led Calabasas (California) High School in receiving yards and touchdowns last year, is transferring to the Florida powerhouse.

Burton played at IMG as a sophomore before ending up at Calabasas in his junior year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It’s the third time this month an elite prospect has joined IMG. Burton joins five-star cornerback Elias Ricks and four-star running back/linebacker Lovasea Carroll as transfers.

Calabasas head coach Chris Claiborne confirmed Burton’s transfer on Wednesday.

In Burton, IMG gets one of the best wide receivers in the country. He is ranked the No. 8 player in Florida and No. 5 wide receiver in the nation on the 247Sports Composite.

He’ll be another dominant receiver to play with Michael Redding III, also ranked four-stars and the No. 35 receiver in the country.

On Calabasas’ end, Claiborne said it will hurt to lose Burton, but he sounds optimistic about the receiver corps.

Johnny Wilson is ranked nearly identical on 247Sports to Burton, and had been ranked higher prior to 247Sports’ newest rankings release Tuesday.

Over his three-year career, Wilson has 150 receptions for 2,426 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Claiborne is also high on a pair of young receivers: incoming junior Amoni Butler, who is expected to play on the outside, and incoming sophomore Larry Turner-Gooden, who played WR and safety as a freshman and already has 12 offers including Florida, LSU and six Pac-12 programs, according to 247Sports.