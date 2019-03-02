Teen sentenced, said he was hallucinating when he killed close friend

A teen was sentenced to prison Thursday for allegedly shooting a friend, which he said occurred while hallucinating after smoking marijuana, according to WSOC-TV.

Jermarion Worthy, 17, was sentenced to more than three years for involuntary manslaughter and felony obstruction of justice for lying about having a gun and trying to hide it.

He was accused of killing Jamie Bright, 18, who was a football player at Harding University High School (Charlotte, N.C.).

The two returned to Bright’s house after playing basketball and smoked marijuana, according to WSOC-TV.

Worthy told officials he began to hallucinate, the outlet reported.

“He was ready to fire with his finger on the trigger, but lowered the gun because he realized Jamie was nearby and that somehow the gun went off,” video on WSOC-TV shows a representative saying in a courtroom.

The sister of Bright told WSOC-TV the two boys were “extremely” close friends.

While in prison, Worthy will be allowed to complete a diploma program he is already enrolled in, according to the outlet. He will also receive a mental evaluation and counseling.