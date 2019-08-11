Four-star safety Jerrin Thompson commits to Texas football

In his commitment video, Jerrin Thompson had a message for his dad, thanking him for raising him and helping him fight through struggles in life.

“He always reminded me how different I was from everyone else, and how special I could become,” Thompson said in the video.

Now, Texas is going to get to watch first-hand just how special Thompson really can be.

The four-star safety committed to the Longhorns in the video released Sunday afternoon, choosing Texas over 16 other offers. In the video, he flashed quick logos of Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, TCU and LSU to show which other schools were in contention.

Thompson is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 16 safety and No. 32 player in Texas. He is the No. 194 player in the Class of 2020.

The Lufkin (Texas) High School athlete is listed at 6-feet, 172 pounds and has a 4.61-second 40-time, according to ESPN.

Thompson also runs track. Last season, he competed in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump, according to Athletic.net.

With the commitment, Texas adds to the No. 1 class in the Big 12. Thompson is the 10th four-star player in the 2020 class, and joins cornerbacks Ethan Pouncey and Kitan Crawford as four-star commits in the secondary.

Texas’ class is ranked as No. 15 in the nation on 247Sports.