Former California HS baseball assistant coach sentenced for sex with underage student

A 29-year-old was sentenced Friday on charges relating to having sex with an underage student while serving as an assistant baseball coach at a California high school.

Jessica Esparza, the former assistant Azusa High School baseball assistant coach, received one year of jail time and five years of probation, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

She received credit for 300 days of jail time already served in custody, according to the SGVT.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Esparza had sex with the minor between March 2016 and October 2017. The victim was 16 years old when it began.

Esparza originally faced charges of unlawful sexual intercourse, sodomy of a person under 18, sexual penetration of a person under 18, and two counts of oral copulation of a person under 18, according to the SGVT.

At the time of her arrest in May, she was a part-time employee at the Azusa Unified School District, according to NBC LA.