Super 25 Preseason Girls Fall Soccer Rankings released. Who is No. 1?

After an undefeated season last year, Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) girls soccer begins the 2019 year right where they left off: at the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 Girls Fall Soccer Rankings.

Though the team is losing Katie Duong, seven starters are returning including goalkeeper Mary Votava, according to TopDrawerSoccer. With that depth, Jesuit is expected to continue to dominate as it works for its 14th championship.

FULL SUPER 25: Girls Preseason Soccer Rankings

Northern Highlands (Allendale, New Jersey), which finished 22-1 last year, begins the season ranked No. 2 after falling in at the No. 4 spot to end last season. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Maryland) rose two spots from last year’s finish to be No. 3 in the preseason rankings.

La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island) and Lakota West (Cincinnati) round out the top five.

Lakota West is one of the few teams who finished last season unranked to leap into the preseason Super 25, and with its No. 5 start, there are high expectations for the program.

BOYS RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Fall Soccer Rankings

The other teams that weren’t ranked in the final Super 25 of last season to enter the preseason list are Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Indiana) at No. 11, Syracuse (Utah) at No. 17, Noblesville (Indiana) at No. 22, Winchester (Massachusetts) at No. 23 and Pennridge (Perkasie, Pennsylvania) at No. 24.

The Super 25 rankings are compiled by United Soccer Coaches in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports for the 2019-20 season, based on results from the current season, quality of players and strength of schedule.