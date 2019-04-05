Jeter, Howard, Jones, Larkin to captain USA Baseball 2020 prospect camp

Two Hall of Famers, a third who will surely join shortly and a former MVP were announced as the USA Baseball 2019 Prospect Development Pipeline League captains Thursday.

Ryan Howard, Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones and Barry Larkin will help coach 80 of the top 2020 MLB Draft-eligible high school prospects from around the country.

The event, which is scheduled to take place from June 13 through July 4 in Bradenton, Fla., will include practice and games to go with leadership and educational seminars.

It will also help identify athletes to compete on the USA Baseball 18U National Team and MLB All-Star High School Prospect Game.

Players will learn from the four captains who combined for 37 All-Star appearances, eight World Series Championships, three MVP awards and two current Hall of Famers.

Howard, Jeter, Jones and Larkin are all USA Baseball alumni.

Additionally, the coaching staff is full of former players and coaches including 1998 World Series MVP Scott Brosius and five-time World Series Champion Andy Pettitte.