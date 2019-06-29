Jillian Hayes, sister of NBA first-round pick Jaxson, commits to Cincinnati

LOVELAND, Ohio – Less than a week after her brother, Jaxson Hayes, was an NBA lottery pick, Loveland (Ohio) High School’s Jillian Hayes announced her college commitment for basketball. The 6-1 versatile scorer for Coach Darnell Parker’s Lady Tigers will play for Michelle Clark-Heard at the University of Cincinnati.
Loveland has finished third in the ECC with Hayes the last two seasons and Coach Darnell Parker is glad the celebrated senior has her decision out of the way.
“Coach Heard got a great player,” Parker said. “I know that Jill really loved the UC program. Jill’s a complete player. She’s going to be able to play on the perimeter or she can play on the post if they need her to. She’s going to continue to get better and stronger as a player.”
Hayes is the second of four children of Jonathan and Kristi Hayes. As documented last week in Jaxson’s dramatic surge to the forefront of pro basketball, Jonathan Hayes is a former NFL tight end and assistant coach with the Bengals. He now is head coach of the St. Louis franchise in the XFL.
The basketball talent comes from Iowa high school legend Kristi (Kinne) Hayes who averaged 52 points per game her senior year in high school and went on to become a Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year at Drake.
“I’ll give it to her, she’s the best bucket in our family,” Jillian Hayes said grinning. “Including my older brother.”
Michelle Clark-Heard guided the UC women to a 24-11 mark last season as they advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. Heard beat out Central Florida and Kentucky for the services of Hayes.