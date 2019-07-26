WATCH: Jimma Gatwech throws down an under-both-legs dunk during game

Jimma Gatwech already pulled off a Vince Carter dunk during practice.

This time, he went Aaron Gordon with the dunk.

But this wasn’t during a practice, nor in a dunk contest. No, during an AAU game for Mudiay Elite, the 17-year-old went under both legs and threw it home.

It was a clean dunk too, straight through the rim. Gatwech electrified the crowd, and unsurprisingly, the video made its way around social media shortly thereafter.

Among the people who came across it was Team Flight Brothers founder Chuck Millan, a “dunk guru” who has worked with some of the best dunkers in the league including Gordon, Zach LaVine, Terrence Ross, and Glenn Robinson III.

So Millan knows his stuff. He quote-tweeted a highlight reel of Gatwech footage and said the young athlete “might be the best dunker on the planet.”

I agree. I would go one further and say he might be the best Dunker on the planet. Maybe 2 pros that could give him a problem and that’s no disrespect to my guys, just real deal praise for Jimma https://t.co/k8UySbNY0I — Chuck Millan | The Dunk Guru (@TFBChuckTheBoss) July 26, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Millan amended his statement to three pro dunkers who might be better: Jonathan Clark, Jordan Southerland and Jordan Kilganon.

Lofty praise indeed.

Gatwech, a 2020 student at Huntington Prep (West Virginia), is listed at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds.

Despite his athleticism, he’s unranked on 247Sports.

He holds offers from LSU and Western Kentucky, according to the recruiting site.

Now that Gatwech is reaching a new level of viral, will that come with more recruiting attention?

Anyone who can dunk like this is someone we’d love to see more of.