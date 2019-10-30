Louisville lands JJ Traynor, the state's top-rated recruiting prospect: What does it mean?

Louisville basketball just picked up another critical class of 2020 commitment, as star Bardstown (Kentucky) High School forward JJ Traynor announced that he will be a Cardinal.

Traynor is a 6-foot-8 power forward who had flown under the radar before putting coaches on watch with an impressive summer. Bardstown coach James Brewer, who once played for Louisville, said Traynor is a great team player who can do it all.

“It’s crazy – he has that refuse-to-lose attitude,” Brewer told The Courier Journal earlier this week. “He brings intangibles, he’s a great rebounder and a great shot blocker, a great team player. He can pass, shoot and has athleticism.”

Traynor was deciding between Louisville and Cincinnati as his two finalists, although several other programs were in on his recruitment, including Western Kentucky. He said Monday that he had a good relationship with coaches at both programs.

Traynor is listed as a four-star recruit and the No. 79 overall player in the class of 2020 by 247Sports.com. He’s the third player to commit to Louisville’s class, along with wings D’Andre Davis and Jay Scrubb, a JUCO player who could make the jump to the NBA instead of joining the Cardinals next season.

Traynor said he’s on good terms with Louisville’s coaching staff and likes all of the players. Brewer previously said Traynor was looking for a school with a family-oriented feel and good tradition where he could contribute – and he could make his presence known as early as 2020.

