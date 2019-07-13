JJ Watt's new Reebok shoe honors Pewaukee (Wisconsin) High School, his alma mater

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the only Wisconsin athlete with a new shoe.

Pewaukee native and Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and Reebok unveiled the JJ III signature training shoe July 9.

The shoe’s colorway pays homage to Watt’s alma mater, Pewaukee High School.

“Red, black and white are the colors of my high school team. A team I looked up to all throughout my childhood, a team I took immense pride in playing for and a team that I still have so many fond memories of,” Watt said in a press release. “There, I came up with the motto of ‘Dream Big Work Hard,’ and it’s something that I’ve lived by ever since.”

The shoe, which is in its third iteration, is a part of the “Made of Many” campaign, a celebration of the events, people and places that made Watt the athlete he is today, the release said. It will be available in a multi-pack collection releasing throughout 2019.

Debuting as the inaugural release of the shoe is the Reebok JJ III Varsity Pack, which will be available in unisex and kids sizing at midnight July 17 at reebok.com/us/jj_watt_picks.

The shoe, not as a part of the Varsity Pack, is priced at $100 for men and $75 for boys, and will be available at 11 a.m. July 17, according to Reebok’s website.

JJ III will also be available at select retailers across the country, including Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Watt said the shoe was designed with athletes of all levels in mind, from recreational to professionals.

“This shoe is comfortable enough to be worn every day, but it also has the performance abilities to be able to withstand the toughest of workouts,” he said.