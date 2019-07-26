Four-star Va. basketball recruit Joe Bamisile flips from Northwestern to Va. Tech

When Chris Collins landed the commitment of four-star shooting guard Joe Bamisile in April it seemed like another breakthrough for the Wildcats program. Now, just more than three months later, Bamisile is taking his talents to Virginia Tech, serving as a major boon to a different program and a blow to the Evanston faithful.

Bamisile told 247Sports that he officially decommitted from Northwestern and is instead headed to Virginia Tech.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound Monacan High School (Richmond, Va.) star, Bamisile reportedly decided that he wanted to play closer to home, and to compete in the ACC. He’ll get a chance to accomplish both those goals in Blacksburg.

Bamisile is the first commitment in Virginia Tech’s Class of 2020, but he could serve as a catalyst for significant growth for coach Mike Young’s team.

“I think in terms of being a go to scorer and being big guard,” Bamisile told 247Sports. “I can help the team go as far as coach Young wants to go.”