What John Calipari is saying about his 2020 Kentucky basketball recruiting class

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Depth is a problem for the current Kentucky basketball team. It should not be in a year.

John Calipari is set to end the early signing period with the No. 1-ranked 2020 recruiting class after signing six players, including four consensus top-30 prospects. While the 247Sports Composite has ranked Kentucky’s recruiting first or second in each year of the Calipari Era, the Hall of Fame coach has never signed that many prospects in the early period.

“I’m really excited about this group of young men,” Calipari said in a UK news release announcing the class. “They recruited us as much as we recruited them. They wanted this culture. They wanted to be with other good players. They didn’t need crazy promises. They wanted this. In the past, when we’ve had groups like that, it’s led to success both individually and as a team.

“When you’re building a great team, not only do you need to be talented, you need to have high-character individuals, which we have with this group. These are great kids from good families.”

He is likely to add more to the class in the spring with at least a couple more high-profile frontcourt targets still in his sights. Several of the current Wildcats could return to school next year too, combining some veteran experience with the elite freshman talent.

Those decisions are still to come though. For now, we know these six players have signed onto the 2020-21 class. Here is what Calipari said about each in the UK news release announcing their signing.

Terrence Clark (No. 4 overall, No. 1 shooting guard)

“Terrence is one of the most talented basketball players in the country regardless of class. He has a toughness to him that the Big Blue Nation is going to really love. When he came on his visit, he saw firsthand the type of effort and work we expect of our players and immediately decided this was the type of environment he wanted to be in. Terrence has all the tools you look for in a kid: length, athleticism, toughness and a high basketball IQ. I’m looking forward to coaching him.” BJ Boston (No. 13 overall, No. 3 shooting guard) “BJ is one of the best basketball players in the country. He can score from anywhere on the floor with his length and his athleticism and he finishes really well in traffic. He’s versatile enough to play two or three positions. On top of BJ’s basketball ability, what I love about him is he wants to play with other great players. He’s already doing that on the high school level and wanted the challenge of competing with and against the best every day in practice here.”