John Rhys Plumlee, one of final two uncommitted 4-star QBs, picks Ole Miss

One of the final two remaining uncommitted four-star quarterbacks in the Class of 2019 made his decision Monday, picking Ole Miss just two days before he will officially agree to join the school on National Signing Day.

John Rhys Plumlee is a 6-foot-1 dual threat quarterback from Oak Grove High School (Hattiesburg, Miss.), the alma mater of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre. On Monday he made another decision that mirrored Favre … to an extent. The former Packers, Jets and Vikings passer remained in state for college, agreeing to play at Southern Miss. Plumlee agreed to stay in state, to play at Ole Miss.

I am so Thankful! God is so good! pic.twitter.com/vI6pjQREzr — John Rhys Plumlee (@PlumleeJohn) February 5, 2019

Plumlee, a four-star, two-sport athlete (he is also a baseball star) is a particularly interesting addition to Ole Miss’ class for one glaring reason: The Rebels also have another four-star dual-threat quarterback, Allen (Texas) High School early signing period signee Grant Tisdale, who happens to be ranked directly behind Plumlee in 247Sports’ final position rankings.

They say competition makes everyone stronger, iron sharpening iron. If that’s the case, Ole Miss’ quarterback room should be in a strong state in 2019 and moving forward.

Then again, even though it’s late, Plumlee still has 48 hours to change his mind. Stranger things have happened, particularly if he starts to think that he might end up playing as a wide receiver rather than a quarterback.