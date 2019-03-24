Johnny Manziel's new AAF coach Mike Singletary also coaches a Texas high school

With former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel officially rejoining the United States football world and signing with the Memphis Express, his new coach will face the task of trying to find what made him great at Texas A&M.

That coach, Mike Singletary, is also the Trinity Christian Academy (Addison, Texas) head coach, according to SportsDay Dallas News.

“It’s amazing so many things that you hear beforehand and you try to keep away from forming opinions of what you think a person might be like, and you actually meet him and he’s very pleasant,” Singletary said at Manziel’s introductory press conference Tuesday, according to the outlet.

“(I) just want to get back to being Johnny Manziel, whatever that was and whoever that was.”

Singletary, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Chicago Bears and a former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joined the Trintiy Christian coaching staff in March 2018, according to SportsDay.

The team went 1-10 this season, while MaxPreps lists the head coach as Steve Mercer. On the 2019 roster, the website lists Singletary as the head coach.

Manziel last played football for the Montreal Alouettes, but he was banned by the Canadian Football League, according to the New York Times. The Alouettes released a statement to the outlet stating Manziel was banned for violating “the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league.”

After failing to remain in the NFL and getting barred from Canadian football, Manziel will try to upright his career in the AAF.

We’ll see if Singletary can help him do so.