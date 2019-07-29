Four-star SoCal WR Johnny Wilson picks Oregon over Texas, Washington

Washington has been on a recruiting tear in recent weeks, most recently notching the pledge of four-star in-state offensive guard Geirean Hatchett. However, on Monday a Pac-12 rival struck back to ensure that the Pac-12 North will not be a walkover anytime soon.

Oregon added the commitment of four-star Calabasas (Calif.) High School wide receiver Johnny Wilson on Monday following his visit to the school over the weekend. Wilson is a top-50 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and a top-five overall recruit in the talent rich state of California.

While Oregon was always in with a strong shout at Wilson, both Texas and Washington were considered contenders for the 6-foot-6, 224-pound receiver who has drawn comparisons to Texas star Collin Johnson.

Wilson is the second significant recruit to pick Oregon following the program’s big recruiting weekend. The Ducks also landed a weekend commitment from Jonathan Denis, a four-star offensive guard from South Dade (Fla.) High School.

Both players are significant gets for Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, whose Class of 2020 vaults in front of Washington in the Pac-12 rankings, per 247Sports. Wilson is the top-ranked overall prospect in the 17-member class, but its eight four-star recruits speak to the depth Cristobal’s recruiting efforts are bringing to Eugene.