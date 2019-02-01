Jon Kitna leaving Phoenix high school to become Cowboys QB coach

The Dallas Cowboys announced Jon Kitna would be their new quarterbacks coach Thursday, the team’s NFL site reported.

With that, Kitna will officially leave his head coaching job at Brophy Prep (Phoenix).

In his only year coaching at the school, the team went 7-3 in the regular season and made the playoffs before losing in the first round.

Brophy Prep announced Wednesday it is seeking a new coach, according to the Arizona Republic.

“I believe the football program will continue to benefit from Coach Kitna’s contributions,” Ryan said in a release, per the Republic. “We thank him, and wish him and his family well.”

Kitna spent seven total years as a high school coach.

Starting at Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.), where he coached from 2012-2014, he found success. Over the latter two years there, Kitna’s team went a combined 19-3 over the final two years.

The then coached at Waxahachie High School (Texas), which had won a total of five games over the two years before he took over. Kitna went 20-13 in his three seasons as a coach there.

Kitna played 14 years in the NFL, including his final two in Dallas, where he’ll be coaching this season.