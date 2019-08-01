Jon Kitna's son, Dallas-area QB Jalen Kitna, commits to Boston College for Class of 2021

When Jon Kitna left the high school head coaching ranks to go pro a second time with the Dallas Cowboys, he brought his family back to Dallas with him. That meant the return of Jalen Kitna, once a pipsqueak around Cowboys practices, now a highly sought after high school quarterback.

The younger Kitna, who is slated to start for Frisco (Texas) Reedy High School as a junior, committed to join Boston College’s Class of 2021. His picked the Eagles ahead of scholarship offers from Tennessee and Colorado, with interest from a number of other programs also already on the table.

The timing of Kitna’s commitment was curious because it came so early in the recruiting process. While Kitna is currently considered a three-star prospect, it’s not out of the question that a big junior season could vault him into four-star territory. His decision also came before programs like Arizona State, Iowa State and South Carolina — all of which had expressed interest in the young passer — could evaluate him enough to extend a full offer.

Instead, Kitna, who is entering his first season at Reedy after playing his sophomore season at Brophy Prep in Arizona, can take comfort in knowing that his collegiate decision is taken care of once and for all, with two years to focus firmly on getting Reedy over the hump and deep into the Texas state playoffs.