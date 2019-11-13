USA Today Sports

Jonathan Kuminga retains top spot in new 2021 Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Recruiting Rankings

November 13, 2019

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 Boys Basketball rankings for the Class of 2021 are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on current production – high school or spring/summer – on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

In all, six players in the new Chosen 25 made the ALL-USA preseason boys basketball team, including Patrick School (Hillside, New Jersey) wing Jonathan Kuminga, who retained his spot at No. 1.

Hamilton High School (Sussex, Wisconsin) wing Patrick Baldwin Jr., O’Dea High School (Seattle) forward Paolo Banchero, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) forward Michael Foster and Archbishop Stepniac High School (White Plains, New York) forward A.J. Griffin round out the top five.

With the start of the Early Signing Period a day behind us, here’s a look at our latest update in the Class of 2021.

