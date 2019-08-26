No. 1 Chosen 25 junior Jonathan Kuminga transfers to The Patrick School

Pencil in The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.) as one of the high schools you have to see on the hardwood this season now that the country’s top junior Jonathan Kuminga has decided to suit up for the Celtics.

Kuminga, the No. 1 player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, announced his transfer to The Patrick School from Our Savior New American (Centereach, New York) on Monday.

This summer, Kuminga, a wing, averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game for the RENS (N.Y.) in the competitive Nike EYBL. That included a 43-point performance against, arguably, the No. 1 team in the Nike EYBL all season, the Texas Titans, which feature multiple five-star prospects.

Kuminga is arguably the biggest matchup problem of any player in any class because of his size (6-foot-9) and versatile skill set.

For that reason, Kuminga was projected to go No. 2 overall in USA Today Sports’ all-high school NBA Draft literary.

Kuminga is widely believed to be leaning toward reclassifying to 2020 with heavyweights like Duke, Kentucky and others heavily involved in his recruitment.