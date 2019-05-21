Jo'Quavious Marks, four-star high school RB from Atlanta, picks Mississippi State

Dan Mullen may be long gone to Florida, but the recruiting legacy he started is alive and well with new coach Joe Moorhead.

Moorhead, entering his second season in Starkville while building his second full recruiting class, added a very prominent prospect Monday when four-star running back Jo’Quavious Marks chose the Bulldogs ahead of Alabama, Auburn and numerous others.

A consensus four-star prospect at Carver High School (Atlanta, Ga.) ranked among the top-20 overall talents in Georgia, Marks’ message in the Tweet he released announcing his commitment to Mississippi State emphasized the feeling of home he got on campus.

Marks also released a video in which he outlined his six finalists before donning a hat and officially committing to Mississippi State with his first “StarkVegas” shoutout.

Now he gets to focus on his senior season at Carver, and then on a bright future in the SEC, even if it may come at a school some may not have anticipated.