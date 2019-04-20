Jordan Brand Classic Diary: Jordan Horston is loving Las Vegas

The Jordan Brand Classic tips from Las Vegas on Saturday via livestream at @JUMPMAN23 on Twitter (noon, EST), and Tennessee signee Jordan Horston took a few minutes to knockout a blog for USA TODAY Sports sharing her experiences thus far.

Hey what’s up everybody it’s Jordan Horston here to give you a little behind-the-scenes look at everything that’s been going on here in Vegas at the Jordan Brand Classic.

I think the most fun I’ve had so far is the practices. I just love to play against talented players and the best players are here.

As a competitor that’s been a lot of fun.

Off the court, the community project we did with some of the local youth and playing “minute to win it” games was a lot of fun too!

In our downtime we’re eating a lot! Haha!

They’re feeding us really well down here! Actually, while I’m doing this somebody just walked past me with another plate. Haha!

Oh I’ve gotta tell you guys about the players lounge! It’s pretty tough; with basketball courts, NBA 2K, TV’s, snacks, comfortable chairs… We’re loving it!

The gear is great too! We got these Jordan 4’s that haven’t even come out yet so everybody is excited about that.

I recently met my new coach at Tennessee (Kellie Harper) and really liked her. The first time I talked to her I Googled her after and the first thing that stood out to me was her great coaching record. She took Missouri State to the Sweet 16, beating ranked teams and everything.

I’m just ready to get down there and get started. I leave May 28 but have to fly back to graduate on May 30.

With the game tomorrow all I want to do is have fun and win. I’m not here to lose.

It’s crazy to think that this is my last high school event. Wow, I can’t even believe that it went by so fast! It really flew by, but I’m excited for the next chapter.

OK make sure you tune in tomorrow to the livestream, you’re not gonna want to miss it!