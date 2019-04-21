Haley Jones leads Team Black to Jordan Brand Classic win, named MVP

With the score tied at 64 heading into the fourth quarter of the Jordan Brand Classic, Haley Jones of Team Black drained a three-pointer on the first possession of the final frame.

Over the next three minutes, Team Black extended its lead to five points and Jones went to the bench. The lead was cut to one before she re-entered around the five-minute mark.

The Stanford commit helped Team Black extend the lead to seven before sitting for the final 30 seconds. She was named MVP in the 87-82 win.

Jones showed her range, dribbling prowess and ability to finish with both hands. And despite being the No. 1 player in the country, she played just as hard as anyone else, diving on the floor at one point for a loose ball, passing from the ground, and then getting the offensive rebound and put-back.

Leaving it all on the floor. @haleyjoness19

Jones wasn’t the only player to step up in the fourth quarter. Breanna Beal, a South Carolina commit, made three layups over the final few minutes in three different fashions.

In one, she posted up her defender and made an impressive play for a 6-foot wing. Then, she grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in.

Finally, Beal drove in transition and went to her left hand. These baskets were key as Team Black extended its lead in the final minutes.

Notre Dame commit Anaya Peoples showed off her nasty handles and scoring ability. She had a double-double with 10 points and rebounds apiece entering the fourth quarter, according to DCN Sports.

Too much sauce. 🔥 @sheball5

South Carolina commit Zia Cooke was named Team White MVP. She finished the game with 12 points, according to PassThaBall.