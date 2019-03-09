Top seven Chosen 25 players among Jordan Brand Classic roster

The Jordan Brand Classic unveiled the rosters for its 2019 game Friday.

Chosen 25 players are well represented, with each of the top seven and 16 total set to participate in the game.

Highlights of the roster include No. 1 player Cole Anthony, players who reclassified from 2020 including Anthony Edwards (No. 2) and Nico Mannion (No. 15), and stars outside the Chosen 25 including Jalen Lecque.

Duke has the most signees in the game with three (Vernon Carey Jr., Boogie Ellis, Wendell Moore).

Memphis (D.J. Jeffries, James Wiseman) and Kentucky (Tyrese Maxey, Kahlil Whitney) have two apiece.

Five players are still uncommitted, each in the Chosen 25: Anthony, Keion Brooks, Jaden McDaniels, Cassius Stanley and Trendon Watford.

The game will take place on April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are the full rosters: