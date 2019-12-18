Jordan Burch becomes highest-ranked South Carolina commit since Jadeveon Clowney

Jordan Burch, the No. 2 player in the Chosen 25, has elected to stay in state.

The strong-side defensive end has committed to South Carolina with plans to sign Wednesday and enroll over summer.

Burch committed to South Carolina over schools including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU, according to 247Sports.

He is the highest-rated South Carolina commit since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.

This season, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound athlete had 53 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks to help Hammond School (Columbia, South Carolina) go 12-2 and win the 3A state championship.

At South Carolina, Burch can pair up on the defensive line with a top-10 player from the 2019 class, Zacch Pickens, who was also the top player in South Carolina coming out of high school.

The Gamecocks have now secured the commitment of the top four in-state players in the 2020 class: Burch, four-star dual-threat quarterback Luke Doty, and four-star defensive tackles Alex Huntley and Tonka Hemingway.

The class is now ranked No. 17 in the country on 247Sports.