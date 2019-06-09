Two-sport athlete Jordan Toles commits to LSU football, basketball

After a quiet May in the recruiting front, LSU football has jumped back into the forefront with a bang.

On Saturday, they got the commitment of Jordan Toles, a four-star safety out of powerhouse St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland). He joins Major Burns as the second four-star safety to commit to the Tigers over the last week.

But defense on the football field isn’t the only thing Toles provides LSU. He also intends to play basketball, according to 247Sports.

ESPN ranks Toles, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard, as a three-star player.

He’s highly athletic, too — Toles threw down this between-the-legs dunk as an eighth grader.

“That is a big part of my commitment,” he told 247Sports. “That’s what I want to do. If things don’t work out on the court, I will still be good playing football.”

It’s been a long time coming 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9GnP7I9XTn — J.Toles⚡ (@jordantoles23) June 9, 2019

On the 247Sports football composite, Toles is the No. 5 player in Maryland and the No. 9 safety in the country.

He’s achieved that in a very short amount of time.

“I have only been playing (football) for two years, and if I can play at DBU, that will make me even better,” Toles told 247Sports.

LSU has been doing very well recruiting the Maryland and Washington D.C. area.

The Tigers have commitments from the No. 5 and No. 6 Maryland players, Toles and St. Frances teammate defensive end Demon Clowney, respectively.

They also have the No. 2 player in D.C., five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett out of St. John’s College High School.

LSU currently has the No. 2 2020 football recruiting class in the country.

As for basketball, Toles is the first Tigers commit of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.