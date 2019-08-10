Josh Christopher continues crazy summer with poster dunk, 40-point Drew League game

Joshua Christopher is having a heck of a summer.

In a dozen Nike EYBL games, the five-star 2020 shooting guard averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, according to D1 Circuit.

During the Peach Jam, he put up 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Then, with Jalen Green and Team Why Not in the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas at the end of July, Christopher and co. went a perfect 6-0 with an average win margin of 16.1 points, according to 247Sports. Team Why Not won the championship.

Now, Christopher is taking the Drew League by storm.

The 6-foot-4 star scored 40 points, highlighted by this poster dunk around one defender and over another.

Basketball NEVER stops for @Jaygup23. The young man played in the @NikeEYB Academy Showcase Game at 11:30. Then he jumped right back on the floor for MHP at 1:00 and dropped 40 in Round 1 of #TheDrew playoffs. His 40-point performance for MHP included this MONSTER dunk! 😱 pic.twitter.com/mMXKQYwqix — Drew League (@DrewLeague) August 10, 2019

Christopher also had 10 rebounds in this game, which means he finished with an impressive 40-point, 10-rebound double-double.

It’s all just another step forward as he enters his senior year of high school and approaches decision time.

The Mayfair High School (Bellflower, California) shooting guard is ranked the No. 13 player in the Chosen 25.

In July, Christopher announced his top five schools as Arizona State Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and UCLA.

That means we still have one more year of his high school career to appreciate his talent.