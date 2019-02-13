Four-star 2020 WR Josh Downs commits to North Carolina

North Carolina added an early commit to its 2020 class.

Wide receiver Josh Downs of North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) announced he had committed to the Tar Heels on Wednesday afternoon.

The declaration came after visiting North Carolina twice in one week, according to Rivals.

Twitter followers could see Downs getting excited about Chapel Hill over the last few days. He retweeted a couple people who committed to the university and quote-tweeted an old picture of his uncle, Dre Bly, in a Tar Heels uniform. Bly is currently a cornerbacks coach with the football program.

“Who you got if me and my uncle lined it up in a 1v1,” he tweeted.

Who you got if me and my uncle lined it up in a 1v1, in the slot and out wide😎😂 @drebly_32 #Goheels https://t.co/vyCjsGoUFD — ¹¹ (@JoshDowns_) February 10, 2019

On Wednesday, Downs tweeted a video of him thanking different people who have helped him along his path before announcing he would attend North Carolina.

He chose the Tar Heels over Georgia Teach, Michigan, NC State, Ohio State and others.

Been a long time coming.. This one is for my family.. .. ✍🏾🖤 ¹¹ pic.twitter.com/wNn1VpcLJD — ¹¹ (@JoshDowns_) February 13, 2019

Over his sophomore and junior seasons, Downs pulled down a total of 100 catches for 1,643 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.

Listed on MaxPreps as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 66 receiver in the class and a four-star player.