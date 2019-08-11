Quinton Webb wins dunk contest, helps West advance to Jr. NBA Global Championship title game vs. Africa

West Boys’ Quinton Webb SHUTS DOWN the gym at the #JrNBAGlobalChampionship! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/G51xGEkWq3 — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) August 9, 2019

On Thursday, a 14-year-old jumped over three people and threw down the slam to win the Jr. NBA Global Championship Dunk Contest.

On Saturday, he helped lead his team to the championship game.

Quinton Webb was part of a trio, along with Taj DeGourville and Tyler Rolison, who combined for 55 points for the Boys West Region team to take down the Boys Southeast Region 80-74 in the U.S. Championship.

Southeast entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed. This loss was their only one of the tournament.

Webb had 15 points and 17 rebounds in the game. DeGourville led the team with 24 points and four assists, and Rolison scored 17.

The West will face Africa in the championship, an undefeated team with one of the most productive player in the tournament in Marouf Moumine.

The Cameroon wing is averaging 17.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game entering Sunday.

This is Moumine’s second year in the tournament. Last year, he was part of the African team that finished as runner-ups.

In his second championship appearance, he’ll look to lead his team to the top.

The Girls Central Region team is also returning to the title game for the second year in a row.

S’mya Nichols will look to bring home her second championship. She is averaging 9.3 points, five rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

In the U.S. Championship game Saturday, Nichols, Jada Williams and Chloe Clardy combined for 42 points

The three combined to take down the Girls West Region team, which was led by Breya Cunningham, who finished the tournament averaging 26.7 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks per game.

The Central team defeated West’s dominant duo of Cunningham and Judea Watkins (20.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game) to advance to the global championship.

There, they will take on the Canada team. Caidence Amartey led Canada to a semifinals win with 13 points, four rebounds and three steals, and she is averaging 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The girls championship featuring the Central Region and Canada team will tip off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday.

The boys championship of the West Region vs. Africa is scheduled to begin afterward at 4:30 p.m., also on FOX.