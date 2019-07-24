Rosters made of 350 participants from 40 countries announced for Jr. NBA Global Championship

The rosters for the second Jr. NBA Global Championship were announced Wednesday morning.

Boys and girls teams from 16 regions of the world – eight from the United State and eight from other countries – will compete in the international tournament held in Orlando from Aug. 6-11.

Last year’s boys champions, the Central Drive5 Power Elite (Overland Park, Kan.) team, is back and trying to defend its title.

In total, more than 350 athletes and coaches from 40 different countries will be represented at the event.

There will be more than just games and on-court play. An ensemble of former NBA and WNBA players including Dwyane Wade, Mike Conley, Breanna Stewart, Swin Cash and Rick Carlisle will take part in teaching basketball and life skills development courses.

Here are the US teams that have made the tournament:

U.S. Boys Division:

Central: Drive5 Power Elite (Overland Park, Kan.)*

Mid-Atlantic: Quality Warriors (Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Midwest: The Family (Detroit)*

Northeast: K/S Elite All Stars (New York, N.Y.)

Northwest: Dynasty Red (Portland, Ore.)

South: Drive Nation (Dallas, Texas)

Southeast: TSF Mack (Atlanta)*

West: City Ballers (Los Angeles)

U.S. Girls Division:

Central: Missouri Phenom (Kansas City, Mo.)

Mid-Atlantic: (Maryland Belles (Odenton, Md.)

Midwest: (All Ohio (Cincinnati)

Northeast: (Empire State Basketball Club (Westchester, N.Y.)*

Northwest: (Evolution Greyhounds (Seattle)

South: (Cy Fair Elite (Austin, Texas)

Southeast: FBC United The Family (Metro Atlanta, Ga.)

West: San Diego Waves (Calif.)

*Team that participated in the inaugural Jr. NBA Global Championship in 2018

Full rosters for the United States and international teams can be found on the Jr. NBA website.