JSerra Catholic holds No. 1 spot in Preseason Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer Rankings

The reigning National Champions, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California) enters the winter soccer season atop the Preseason Super 25 Rankings.

With three straight CIF-SS Div. I championships under their belt and the return of 2018-19 ALL-USA First Team goalie Ryan Campbell and ALL-USA Second Team defender Rachel Bastone, the Lions look ready to fight for their throne, even with the graduation of last year’s ALL-USA Girls Soccer Player of the Year Isabella D’Aquila.

After rousing success the last three seasons, JSerra has the depth and experience to be in position to do it again.

The No. 2 team in the preseason rankings is Saint Scholastica (Covington, Louisiana), who has won two championships in a row and is 42-1-6 in those two seasons combined.

The Doves finished last season at No. 5 in the rankings but have started this year at the second position.

The next three teams were also in the top five to finish last season. Montverde Academy (Florida), Southlake Carroll (Texas) and Los Alamitos (California) are listed at 3, 4 and 5, respectively.