JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) finishes atop Super 25 Girls Winter Soccer Rankings

JSerra Catholic’s (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) third straight Southern Section Division I championship, 22-0-3 record and the returning Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year all combined to help the team claim the No. 1 position in the final Super 25 Girls Winter Soccer Rankings.

JSerra Catholic’s dominance led to the team holding on to the No. 1 spot in the rankings five of the seven weeks the list came out. The only other team to be at the top of the ranks was Archbishop McCarthy(Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), which kept the top spot for weeks four and five, but eventually falling to ninth in the final girls soccer rankings.

Isabella D’Aquila was the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2017-18, representing JSerra Catholic. D’Aquila is committed to Santa Clara for soccer next season. This year’s Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year has yet to be announced.

Carroll (Southlake, Texas) and Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) are the two new teams in the rankings this week. Carroll comes in at third and Highland Park ended up in eighth.